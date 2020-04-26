Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Radiotherapy market.

Radiation therapy or radiotherapy is therapy using ionizing radiation, generally as part of cancer treatment to control or kill malignant cells and normally delivered by a linear accelerator. Radiation therapy may be curative in a number of types of cancer if they are localized to one area of the body. It may also be used as part of adjuvant therapy, to prevent tumor recurrence after surgery to remove a primary malignant tumor (for example, early stages of breast cancer). Radiation therapy is synergistic with chemotherapy, and has been used before, during, and after chemotherapy in susceptible cancers. The subspecialty of oncology concerned with radiotherapy is called radiation oncology.

North America accounted for the largest share of the global radiotherapy market in 2017, followed by Europe. The large share of the North American region is mainly attributed to the increasing healthcare expenditure in the region, technological advancements, and high adoption of radiotherapy products owing to the increasing incidence of cancer. The Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Factors such as rapidly increasing aging population, growing focus of players on emerging markets, improvements in healthcare infrastructure, and rising number of new cancer cases in this region are driving the growth of the radiotherapy market in the Asia-Pacific.

The global Radiotherapy market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Radiotherapy volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Radiotherapy market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Varian Medical Systems

Elekta

GE Healthcare

Siemens

Ion Beam Applications

Philips

Accuray

Mevion Medical Systems

Toshiba Medical Systems

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

External Beam Radiotherapy Devices

Internal Beam Radiotherapy Devices

Segment by Application

Prostate Cancer

Breast Cancer

Lung Cancer

Cervical Cancer

Others

