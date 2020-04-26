Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Industrial Fire Safety Equipment market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Industrial Fire Safety Equipment Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Industrial Fire Safety Equipment market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Industrial Fire Safety Equipment market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Industrial Fire Safety Equipment market.”

As urbanization and concerns about safety widen, the demand for fire protection equipment is expected to surge. Fire equipment consists of various devices ranging from escape and rescue equipment to firefighting gear and fire extinguishers. Fire extinguisher cabinets, dry hydrants, fire extinguisher alarms, fire hoses, fire probing tools, wheeled fire extinguishers, fire blankets, fire extinguisher brackets, escape ladders, hydrant wrenches, and hydrant valves are some common fire protection equipment.

Growing concerns about safety, implementation of building safety codes, and renovation conducts have been propelling the growth of the global fire protection equipment market. In China, for instance, the Code of Design for Building Fire Protection and Prevention needs to be adhered to. State agencies have developed these standards in collaboration with municipal agencies, designers, and industrial experts. The public security ministry governs these regulations via local fire services.

As the industrial sector in emerging economies flourishes, the number of casualties caused by fire accidents have been escalating. Loss of life and property caused by fire accidents is not uncommon. As an attempt to reduce the number of casualties caused by fire accidents worldwide, the installation of fire protection has been increasingly acknowledged. All these factors have stoked the growth of the market.

The global Industrial Fire Safety Equipment market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Industrial Fire Safety Equipment volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Industrial Fire Safety Equipment market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Honeywell

Johnson Controls

Robert Bosch

Siemens

Tyco

Napco Security

Space Age

United Technologies

Hochiki

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Fire alarm system

Fire extinguisher

Segment by Application

Commercial

Industrial

Residential

