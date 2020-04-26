Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Lentil Flour market.

The lentil (Lens culinaris) is an edible pulse and historically were a major part of the diet of ancient Iranians, who consumed lentils in the form of a stew poured over rice. Lentil is a bushy annual plant known for its lens-shaped seeds which is found in different colors such as green, brown and red. It is a dietary staple throughout regions of India, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Nepal. As a food crop, the majority of world production is concentrated in countries such as Canada, India and Australia. As a flour, many staple preparations which use lentil flour as a mixture for bread and snack preparation can be commonly found in the same areas. Lentils are also an excellent source of vitamin and provide fibre, potassium, vitamins, and iron. Lentil contains no cholesterol and is virtually devoid of fat making it a perfect choice for a healthy diet and due to its health benefits a consumer driver demand for lentil flour is well observed in the regions of Europe.

Organic trends have widely picked up and have been on an exponential growth with more and more consumers demanding organic food and bakery and baby food manufacturers have introduced product catering to this demand. A positive market growth for organic cereals and its products is highly likely. Considering this organic trend lentil flour is segmented on the basis of source as organic lentil flour and conventional lentil flour.

On the basis of end use, lentil flour is segmented as; infant food, bakery & snacks, and others. The bakery segment is one of the most attractive markets for lentil flour considering a large fraction is utilized in flour premixes to create a healthy flour product.

Europe and North America are projected to be rapid growing markets for baked products. Increasing disposable income and concerns about flour-based products consumption are driving the growth of the market. Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa is an emerging market owing to population growth and growing per capita consumption of bakery products. Thus, increasing demand for baked products is expected to increase in the coming years, which is likely to increase demand for flours including lentil in different regions.

