The hyperbaric oxygen therapy is a non-invasive technique that is used to increase the rate of healing of damaged tissues. This technique involves the delivery of pure oxygen to the bloodstream under high-pressure conditions.Â

Although the off-label usage of HBOT devices in various applications such as cancer and brain injury is controversial, the adoption rate of this technology is surging at a rapid pace. The high commercial availability of HBOT systems is one of the crucial factors that is anticipated to drive the market over the forecast period. However, few medical professionals are still skeptical about the usage of HBOT devices in unapproved applications, which is expected to impede growth. The technological advancements in this field such as portable HBOT system and growing awareness among healthcare professionals regarding the benefits of integrating ICU systems in multiplace HBOT equipment are some of the key contributors that are accountable for robust growth rate.

The global Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy Devices market is valued at 2160 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 3520 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy Devices volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy Devices market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

ETC BioMedical Systems

Fink Engineering

Gulf Coast Hyperbarics

OxyHeal

Perry Baromedical

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Monoplace Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy Devices

Multiplace Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy Devices

Segment by Application

Wound Healing

Infection Treatment

Gas Embolism

Decompression Sickness

Others

