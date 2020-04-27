Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Release Coating market.

Global Release Coating Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Release coatings are commonly used to prevent things from sticking together. These coatings prevent adhesion between surfaces and minimize material loss. Proper curing of release coatings helps in peeling the release liner from the adhesives before sticking them on labels, tapes, envelopes, postage stamps, and others.

Based on material, the silicone segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2018 and 2023. Silicone-based release coatings are used in postage stamps, envelopes, and bar code labels. Silicone, as additives, helps provide resistance to slip, moisture, and abrasion; improved adhesion; anti-blocking properties; gloss; and foam control. Increasing demand for silicone-based release coatings from various end-use industries such as automotive, medical, and packaging will drive the growth of this segment during the next few years.

The global Release Coating market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Release Coating volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Release Coating market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Evonik Industries

Dow Corning

Momentive

Shin-Etsu Chemical

Wacker Chemie

Elkem Silicones

HITAC ADHESIVES & COATINGS

Mayzo

MTI Polyexe

OMNOVA Solutions

Product Release Europe

Resil Chemicals

Rayven

SJA Film Technologies

Ulterion International

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

By Material

Silicone

Non-Silicone

By Formulation

Solvent-based

Water-based

Oil Emulsions

Segment by Application

Labels

Tapes

Hygiene

Industrial

Medical

Food

Others

