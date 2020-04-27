Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Skin Protective Equipments market.

Skin protective equipment ranges from boots and gloves to masks and shields. It is used in industries such as manufacturing, chemicals, construction, oil and gas, food, and pharmaceuticals. It is also used as productive gear in sports and other recreational activities.

The hand protection equipment segment is the largest market segment in the global skin protective equipment market. This market segment presently accounts for a market share of more than 28% and is envisaged to further enhance its hold over the market by 2023 owing to the augmented demand for gloves in industrial and household applications.

The mining and manufacturing segment to account for an impressive market share of more than 40% by 2023. Analysts have estimated eminent factors, such as the recent increase in mining and manufacturing activities in the developing countries and the rapid growth of the e-commerce sector, to bolster the prospects for growth in this market segment during the predicted period.

The global Skin Protective Equipments market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Skin Protective Equipments volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Skin Protective Equipments market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

3M

Ansell

Kimberly-Clark

Honeywell

MSA Safety

Gateway Safety

Drager

Grolls

Kwintet

Jallatte Group

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Protective Clothing

Hand Protection

Protective Footwear

Head, Eye, and Face Protection

Other

Segment by Application

Mining and Manufacturing

Construction

Energy and Utilities

Defense

Other

