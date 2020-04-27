Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Silage Additives market.

The goal of silage preservation is to reduce oxygen and increase acidity rapidly, so that lactic acid bacteria grow to stabilize and preserve the forage. Stimulants, such as bacterial inoculants, sugars, and enzymes, are intended to improve the growth of lactic acid bacteria and their acid production. Inhibitors, such as propionates, nonprotein nitrogen, and acids, should slow down unwanted silage degradation.

The North American region accounted for the highest adoption of silage additives in the livestock industry in 2017, owing to the growth in awareness and increase in the production of corn silage in the US and Canada. Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region for the silage additives market in agricultural applications from 2018 to 2023. The significant growth of exportable commodities from the dairy sector, in order to meet the export quality standards, strengthened the market potential for local silage additive manufacturers to develop various products based on organic acids, NPN nutrients, and sugars.

The global Silage Additives market is valued at 1300 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 1830 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Silage Additives volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Silage Additives market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Lallemand

Dupont Pioneer

Schaumann Bioenergy

Chr. Hansen

BASF

Nutreco

Micron Bio-Systems

Volac

Addcon

American Farm Products

Josera

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Inoculants

Organic acids

Sugars

Enzymes

NPN nutrients

Others

Segment by Application

Corn

Alfalfa

Sorghum

Oats

Barley

Rye

Others

