Iron infusion is a procedure in which iron is delivered to your body intravenously, meaning into a vein through a needle. This method of delivering medication or supplementation is also known as an intravenous (IV) infusion. Iron infusions are usually prescribed by doctors to treat iron deficiency anemia.

Iron is one of the most important mineral present inside the human body. It carries oxygen throughout the body via the blood, which is further utilized by cells and tissue to get energy for all vital biological processes. Moreover, deficiency of iron leads to severe health problems, such as anemia and also affects mental or other memory functions in youths. To overcome this problem, oral iron supplements are recommended to maintain the iron level in the body. However, in some cases, oral administrations are not capable of maintaining the iron level in the body. For these cases, IV iron therapy is used to as part of which iron is directly injected inside the body with a needle through a vein.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Sanofi

Allergan

AMAG Pharmaceuticals

Dalichi Sankyo

Luitpold Pharmaceuticals

Pharmacosmos

Takeda Pharmaceutical

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Ferric Carboxymaltose

Iron Sucrose

Iron Dextran

Others

Segment by Application

Nephrology

Gynecology & Obstetrics

Gastroenterology

Oncology

Cardiology

Others

