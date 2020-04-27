Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Cryogenic Pump market.

Positive displacement cryogenic pump is projected to be the highest growing segment on the basis of type of cryogenic pumps from 2016 to 2021. The reason behind the same would be increasing use of positive displacement pumps in end-use industries such as energy and power, shipbuilding, food & beverage, and healthcare, given its compact size. Asia-Pacific is the largest market for positive displacement cryogenic pumps, due to increasing energy demand in the region.

On the basis of cryogenic gases, LNG is projected to be the fastest growing market segment during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to increasing use of LNG for power generation in the energy and power industry and growing usage of oil tankers for transportation in the shipbuilding industry. The LNG market is expected to witness maximum growth in the Middle East region. Moreover, increasing focus on renewable generation is likely to boost the electronics segment.

The global Cryogenic Pump market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Cryogenic Pump volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Cryogenic Pump market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd.

Ebara Corporation

Flowserve Corporation

Fives S.A.

Brooks Automation Inc.

Global Technologies

Cryoquip Australia

Cryostar SAS

Nikkiso Cryo Inc.

PHPK Technologies Inc.

Ruhrpumpen Inc.

Technex Limited

ACD LLC

Sehwa Tech Inc.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Nitrogen

Oxygen

Argon

LNG

Others

Segment by Application

Energy & Power

Metallurgy

Chemicals

Electronics

Others

