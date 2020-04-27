Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Industrial Coatings market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Industrial Coatings Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Industrial Coatings market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Industrial Coatings market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Industrial Coatings market.”

Industrial coatings are products engineered specifically for their protective and functional properties. But while protection is their underlying goal, they also can be aesthetic.

By resin type, the acrylic resin segment dominated the industrial coatings market in 2016. This dominance can be attributed to the growing use of acrylic resins in many applications, such as automotive, industrial wood, transportation, marine, and general industrial applications.

By technology, the solvent-based industrial coatings segment accounted for more than 40% share, in terms of volume, of the overall industrial coatings market in 2017.

Asia Pacific is the largest market for industrial coatings in 2016. There is an increased demand from the automotive industry in Asia Pacific, which is mainly backed by the expansion of the regions industrial activities.

The global Industrial Coatings market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Industrial Coatings volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Industrial Coatings market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Akzonobel

PPG

Sherwin-Williams

Axalta Coating

Jotun

Nippon Paint

Kansai Paints

RPM International

Valspar

Tikkurila

Hempel

BASF

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

By Resin

Polyurethanes

Acrylic

Polyesters

Epoxy

Fluoropolymer

Alkyd

Others

By Technology

Water-based

Solvent-based

High Solids

Powder

Others

Segment by Application

Automotive

Packaging

Marine

Aerospace

Industrial Wood

Others

