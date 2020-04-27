Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Nuts and Seeds market.

Global Nuts and Seeds Market Research Report 2019

A nut is a simple dry fruit with one or two seeds in which the ovary wall becomes very hard (stony or woody) at maturity creating the shell. Any large, oily kernel found within a shell and used in food may be regarded as a nut. Examples include almonds, Brazil nuts, cashew nuts, chestnuts, hazelnuts, macadamias, pecans. pine nuts and pistachios and walnuts. Nuts are a rich source of proteins, healthy oils, and antioxidants. They are also a rich source of proteins and fiber content and, therefore, they are perfect as a nutritious and convenient snack.

Manufacturers are marketing nuts and seeds as a source of good fats, for example, the Borges Natura range of raw nuts have high fiber content, omega-3 fatty acids, and act as an excellent source of iron, magnesium, and phosphorous. Furthermore, a wide variety of new products is anticipated to be launched during the forecast period which will propel the prospects of growth of this market over the forecast period.

The global Nuts and Seeds market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Nuts and Seeds volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Nuts and Seeds market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Sun-Maid

Arimex

Olam International

Sunbeam Foods

Diamond Foods

Archer Daniels Midland

Kanegrade

Graceland Fruit

Hines Nut Company

H.B.S. Foods

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Pistachio

Badam

Walnut

Apricot Kernel

Chinese Chestnut

Peanut

Hazelnut

Macadamia

Cashew

Others

Segment by Application

Hypermarket & Supermarket

Food & Drink Specialists

Convenience Stores

Online Sale

