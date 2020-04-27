Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Home Security Products and Solutions market.

Global Home Security Products and Solutions Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Home security system is a set of integrated systems connects to your home Wi-Fi network so you can monitor and control your security devices using your smartphone and an app. Entry-level systems typically include a couple of door and window sensors, a motion detector, and a hub that communicates with these devices using one or more wireless protocols such as Wi-Fi, Z-Wave, ZigBee, or a proprietary mesh network.

The future of the home security market looks attractive with opportunities in the residential sector. The major growth drivers for this market are increasing rate of crime, declining prices of security products, increasing awareness related to safety and security, and the growing adaption of cloud-based technologies.

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the home security industry, include adoption of artificial intelligence and machine learning software in the residential security sector and constant developments of security technologies, such as smart cameras and sensors.

The global Home Security Products and Solutions market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Home Security Products and Solutions volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Home Security Products and Solutions market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Honeywell

ADT

Securitas

Panasonic

Samsung

Vivint

LifeShield

Scout Alarm

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Equipment

Electronic Lock

Video Surveillance

Fire Sprinklers & Extinguishers

Intruder Alarms

Services

Segment by Application

Villa

Apartment

Other

