A screw pump is a type of positive displacement pump that utilizes two or more screws to facilitate the movement of containing fluid. Screw pumps utilize rotary motion to transfer fluid, slurries, or solid content along the access of the screw.

During 2017, the single screw pumps segment accounted for the major shares of this market. These pumps can displace fluids while maintaining a considerably high-pressure. As a result, these pumps are the most preferred pumps for end-users such as oil and gas industry, water and wastewater industry, and chemical industry.

The oil and gas industry was the major end-user to the screw pumps market during 2017. The screw pumps will help to handle temperature, pressure and different type of liquids. Additionally, they are also capable of effectively handling the upstream, midstream, and downstream operations of the oil and gas industry. This will increase the demand for screw pumps from this sector during the forecast period.

This report focuses on Screw Pumps volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Screw Pumps market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Colfax Fluid Handling

ITT Bornemann

Flowserve

PSG (Part of Dover)

Netzsch Group

Alfa Laval

Albany Pumps

Desmi

Sereco Group

Verder

Brinkmann Pumps

KNOLL Maschinenbau

FLSmidth

EagleBurgmann

Iwaki Pumps

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Single Screw Pump

Twin-Screw Pump

Multiple Screw Pump

Segment by Application

Oil and Gas Industry

Chemical Industry

Shipbuilding Industry

Power Industry

Other

