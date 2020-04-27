Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Amorphous Silicon Thin-Film Solar Cell market.

A thin-film solar cell is a second generation solar cell that is made by depositing one or more thin layers, or thin film (TF) of photovoltaic material on a substrate, such as glass, plastic or metal. An amorphous silicon thin-film solar cell (a-Si) consists of thin layer of photovoltaic material (amorphous silicon) deposited on a substrate such as glass, plastic or metal.

Amorphous silicon is attractive as a solar cell material because its an abundant, non-toxic material. It requires a low processing temperature and enables a scalable production upon a flexible, low-cost substrate with little silicon material required. Due to its bandgap of 1.7 eV, amorphous silicon also absorbs a very broad range of the light spectrum, that includes infrared and even some ultraviolet and performs very well at weak light. This allows the cell to generate power in the early morning, or late afternoon and on cloudy and rainy days, contrary to crystalline silicon cells, that are significantly less efficient when exposed at diffuse and indirect daylight.

The global Amorphous Silicon Thin-Film Solar Cell market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Amorphous Silicon Thin-Film Solar Cell volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Amorphous Silicon Thin-Film Solar Cell market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Masdar

Tianwei SolarFilms

Astronergy

Sunfilm

Sharp

Bosch Solar

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Industrial

Commercial

Civil

Others

Segment by Application

Lamps

Chargers

Pest Controller

Power Stations

Curtain Wall

