“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Indoor Positioning And Indoor Navigation (IPIN) market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Indoor Positioning And Indoor Navigation (IPIN) market.”

Indoor Positioning And Indoor Navigation (IPIN) Technology make use of sensors, magnetic positioning, and Bluetooth low energy (BLE) technology to precisely track users indoors. IPIN can help people navigate indoors in places such as hospitals, museums, and university campuses.

An indoor positioning and indoor navigation (IPIN) system is a network of devices used to locate people and objects inside a building wirelessly. Whereas navigation is concerned with finding places in large office buildings, museums, university buildings and malls, indoor positioning and indoor navigation (IPIN) solutions improve accuracy of Wi-Fi based navigation and positioning.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Apple

Google

HERE

Micello

Samsung

Broadcom

CSR

Microsoft

Cisco Systems

Qualcomm

Navizon

Beaconinside

Bluepath

GiPStech

MazeMap

Nextome

Pinmicro

Pointr

Shopkick

Spreo

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

By device

Namely network devices

Proximity devices

Mobile devices

By system type

Indoor location based analytics

Indoor navigations & maps

Segment by Application

Retail

Aviation

Healthcare

Manufacturing and logistics

Government organizations

Public places

