Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Large Diameter Steel Pipes Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Large Diameter Steel Pipes market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Steel pipes are used for transportation of fluid such as water, oil and gas. The application of steel pipes varies with their capacity or internal diameter. Steel pipes are also used in construction of buildings in order to carry water and gas. Further, steel pipes offer a number of advantages over other materials including ability to carry flammable gas, high durability and show better results in fire sprinkler system. Moreover, steel pipes are highly resistant to water corrosion which makes it more acceptable in pipe fittings.

The global Large Diameter Steel Pipes market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Large Diameter Steel Pipes volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Large Diameter Steel Pipes market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

ArcelorMittal SA (Luxembourg)

Borusan Mannesmann (Turkey)

ChelPipe (Russia)

EEW-Bergrohr GmbH

EUROPIPE GmbH (Germany)

EVRAZ North America (USA)

Jindal SAW Ltd. (India)

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation (Japan)

National Pipe Company Ltd. (Saudi Arabia)

PAO Severstal (Russia)

PAO TMK (Russia)

TMK IPSCO (USA)

PSL Limited (India)

Sutor (China)

Tata Steel Europe Ltd (The UK)

Techint Group SpA (Italy)

Tenaris S.A. (Luxembourg)

United Metallurgical Company OMK (Russia)

United States Steel Corporation (US)

Welspun Corp Ltd. (India)

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Longitudinal Submerged Arc Weld (LSAW)

Helical/Spiral Submerged Arc Welded (HSAW)

Segment by Application

Oil & Gas Pipeline

Petrochemical Industry

Building Drainage

Others

