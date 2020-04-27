Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Embryo Transfer Catheters market.

Global Embryo Transfer Catheters Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Embryo transfer catheters are medical devices that are inserted into the body for transferring of one or more embryos into the uterine cavity, usually by the trans-cervical route. Embryo transfer is the final and most crucial step in In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF) treatment.

The increase in IVF procedures owing to the growing median age of motherhood and increasing infertility rate is the major factor driving the embryo transfer catheters market growth.

United States holds a significant market share of the embryo transfer catheters market owing to the well-established healthcare infrastructure and rising demand for IVF among the population is anticipated to propel the growth of the embryo transfer catheters market.

Asia Pacific region is anticipated to show considerable growth rate owing to increase in infertility rate and rising awareness of IVF among the population in this region.

The global Embryo Transfer Catheters market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Embryo Transfer Catheters volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Embryo Transfer Catheters market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Cooper

Gynetics

Laboratoire

Labotect

Rocket Medical

Surgimedik

Thomas Medical

CrossBay Medical

C. R. Bard

Fertility Technology

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

By Product Type

Soft embryo transfer catheters

Firm embryo transfer catheters

By Shape

Straight

Curved

By Catheter Opening

Side Opening

End Opening

Segment by Application

Hospitals

Fertility Clinics

Research Laboratories

