A motorcycle, often called a bike, motorbike, or cycle, is a two- or three-wheeled motor vehicle. Motorcycle design varies greatly to suit a range of different purposes: long distance travel, commuting, cruising, sport including racing, and off-road riding. Motorcycling is riding a motorcycle and related social activity such as joining a motorcycle club and attending motorcycle rallies. Scooters are classified as a motorcycle, requiring registration, motorcycle-endorsed licenses, and in some countries, insurance.

The moped is a scooter with bicycle pedals, generally having a less stringent licensing requirement than motorcycles or automobiles because mopeds typically travel only a bit faster than bicycleson public roads. Mopeds by definition are driven by both an engine and bicycle pedals.

The global Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds market is valued at 49600 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 54300 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 1.1% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Honda

Hero MotoCorp

Bajaj Auto

TVS Motor

Yamaha

Suzuki

Haojue

Loncin Holding

Lifan Industry

Luoyang Northern Enterprises Group

Guangzhou DaYun Motorcycle

Zongshen Industrial Group

Chongqing Yinxiang Motorcycle

Wuyang-Honda Motors

JINYI MOTOR

Sundiro Honda Motorcycle

Qianjiang Group

Piaggio

Kwang Yang (Kymco)

Kawasaki

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Motorcycles

Scooters

Mopeds

Segment by Application

Below 100 cc

101-125 cc

126-150 cc

151-250 cc

Above 250 cc

