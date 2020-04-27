Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Q-TOF Mass Spectrometer market.

The Q-Tof is a hybrid quadrupole time of flight mass spectrometer with MS/MS capability. The quadrupole is operated as an ion guide in MS mode and as mass selection device in MS/MS mode. A reflectron time-of-flight (TOF) analyzer is placed orthogonally to the quadrupole and serves as a mass resolving device for both MS and MS/MS modes. A collision cell is located between the quadrupole and the TOF analyzer to induce fragmentation in MS/MS experiments. The final detector is a microchannel plate with high sensitivity.

Geographically, North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the global Q-TOF mass spectrometry market, followed by Europe. The growing government funding and increasing biotech and biopharma R&D in the US are the major factors driving the growth of the North American market. The increasing funding for R&D in Canada is expected to propel the market growth during the forecast period. However, the high costs of Q-TOF mass spectrometry instruments is restraining the growth of this market at present.

The global Q-TOF Mass Spectrometer market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Q-TOF Mass Spectrometer volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Q-TOF Mass Spectrometer market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Waters

Agilent Technologies

Danaher

Bruker

Shimadzu

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Below 2000FWHM

2000-5000FWHM

Above 5000FWHM

Segment by Application

Biotechnology Applications

Pharmaceutical Applications

Food & Beverage Testing

Environmental Testing

Petrochemical Applications

Other Applications

