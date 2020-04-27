Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Conductive Inks market.

Conductive ink is an ink that results in a printed object which conducts electricity. It is typically created by infusing graphite or other conductive materials into ink.

The conductive inks market is classified based on application, namely, photovoltaic, membrane switches, displays, automotive, sensors, RFID, and printed circuits. The market is dominated by the photovoltaic segment mainly due to increased application in solar panels for renewable energy. On the other hand, application of conductive inks in membrane switches, displays, and automotive circuits is also expected to drive the market during the forecast period. The RFID segment is projected to register the highest growth rate, in terms of value, between 2017 and 2022.

The global Conductive Inks market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.5% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Conductive Inks volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Conductive Inks market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

E. I. Dupont De Nemours and Company

Henkel AG & Co. KGAA

Heraeus Holding GmbH

Johnson Matthey PLC

Poly-Ink

Sun Chemical Corporation

Novacentrix

Creative Materials Inc.

Conductive Compounds Inc.

Vorbeck Materials Corporation

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Carbon/Graphene

Silver Nanoparticle

Silver Nanowire

Silver Coated Copper Nanoparticle

Carbon Nanotube Ink

Copper Flake

Copper Nanoparticles

Copper Oxide Nanoparticle Ink

Conductive Polymer

Others

Segment by Application

Photovoltaic

Membrane Switches

Displays

Automotive

Sensors/Medical

RFID

Printed Circuit Boards

Others

