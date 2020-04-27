Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Neurophysiology Needles and Electrodes market.

Neurophysiology needles and electrodes help convert ionic energy to electric current in the body and amplify the electric current for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases. These needles and electrodes also help record the brain and nerve activity during EEG and EMG. These procedures help diagnose neurological diseases such as epilepsy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and multiple sclerosis.

At present, it has been observed that most diagnostic devices that are used to diagnose neurological issues utilize wet gel electrodes. However, to counter issues like drying gel, degraded signals, and skin irritation, vendors have started developing dry electrodes. Dry electrodes are made of flexible polymer and other materials, which do the job of monitoring and recording EMG and EEG signals more accurately than wet gel electrodes.

The global Neurophysiology Needles and Electrodes market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Neurophysiology Needles and Electrodes volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Neurophysiology Needles and Electrodes market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Ambu

Blackrock Microsystems

Cognionics

Graphic ControlsNatus Medical

Rhythmlink

Unimed Electrode Supplies

Acertys Healthcare

Biomed Products

Bionen Medical Devices

Dymedix Diagnostics

G.Tec Medical Engineering

HydroDot

Jari Electrode Supply

NR Sign

Optima Medical

R&D Medical Electrodes

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Needle electrodes

Surface electrodes

Segment by Application

EEG

EMG

TENS

Others

