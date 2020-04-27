Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Smart-Connected Power Plug Socket market.

Smart-connected power plug sockets are used to connect a device, appliance, or equipment to an electrical power source. These sockets can be connected to smartphones, tablets, or any other Internet-enabled device. Power supply to the object can be controlled by the user without physically connecting the device to the power supply port.

During 2017, the offline distribution channel segment accounted for the major shares of the smart-connected power plug socket market. Factors such as the increased preferance of consumers and expanding number of major retail stores will contribute to the growth of this industry segment in the coming years.

As per this market research report, Wi-Fi technology will hold the maximum share of the smart-connected power plug socket market until 2023. Features such as increased connectivity through smartphones or other internet-enabled devices through specific mobile applications will drive the growth of the Wi-Fi enabled power plug socket market in the coming years.

The global Smart-Connected Power Plug Socket market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Smart-Connected Power Plug Socket volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Smart-Connected Power Plug Socket market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Honeywell International

Belkin International

D-Link Systems

Aeon Labs

Azpen Innovation

ADESSO

Safemore

BroadLink

ITEAD Intelligent Systems

Leviton Manufacturing

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth

Segment by Application

Offline Distribution Channel

Online Distribution Channel

