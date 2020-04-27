Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Biometric Vehicle Access System market.

Biometric vehicle access system is a technology developed for automated access to a vehicle based on behavioral or physiological characteristics. It is used for verification and recognition of a manual access for better anti-theft protection and sense of comfort and safety for car owners. The biometric vehicle access system technology is user-friendly, reliable, and convenient.

On the basis of authentication type, the fingerprint recognition system is estimated to account for the largest market share, in terms of value, in 2018.

The Asia-Pacific market is expected to account for the largest market share, by value, in 2025. The main factors driving the biometric vehicle access system market include increased stringent safety regulations in the automotive industry. There are also upcoming advanced safety technologies that will trigger the biometric vehicle access system market.

The global Biometric Vehicle Access System market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Biometric Vehicle Access System volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Biometric Vehicle Access System market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Safran

Hitachi

Fujitsu

Nuance Communications

Voxx International

Hid-Global

Synaptics Incorporated

Methode Electronics

Voicebox Technologies

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

By Authentication Type

Fingerprint Recognition System

Voice Recognition System

By Future Technology

Iris Recognition System

Retina Recognition System

Segment by Application

Passenger Cars

Battery Electric Vehicles

