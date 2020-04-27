Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Functional Apparel market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Functional Apparel Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Functional Apparel market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Global Functional Apparel Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Functional Apparel market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Functional Apparel market.”

Functional Apparel is the clothes that meet the specific requirement of users, the requirement of clothing can be different, depending on the activities that users perform. As such, there is a large market for any kind of functional wear from breathable running shirts to lightweight outdoor jackets. Functional clothing can be used in many areas to meet the multifaceted and complex requirements of the user. In this report, footwear is not included in functional apparel.

China is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 28.9% in 2017. Following China, North America is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 24%.

Market competition is intense. Nike, Adidas, Under Armour, Puma, VF, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

The global Functional Apparel market is valued at 298700 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 461700 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Functional Apparel volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Functional Apparel market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Nike

Adidas

Under Armor

PVH Corp.

Puma

Anta

VF Corporation

Gap

Columbia Sportswear

Perry Ellis International

Lululemon Athletica

LiNing

Sketchers

Asics Corporation

HanesBrands

Amer Sports

PEAK

Ralph Lauren

361sport

MIZUNO Corporation

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Sports Wear

Protective Clothing

Segment by Application

Professional Athletic

Amateur Sport

Outdoor Application

Other

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Global Functional Apparel Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580