The increasing surge in the use of smartphones and social networking platform has opened new avenues for contextual advertising by marketers to pursue targeted marketing campaigns to enhance revenues. Contextual advertising helps social networking platforms to monetize their site as well as provide personalized user experience and increases Average Revenue per User (ARPU) for network operators. Currently, although Context Aware Computing is seen in a nascent form through Location Based Services (LBS), more interesting solutions based on CAC have come up which can be applied across various industries.

The global Context Aware Computing market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 24.8% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Context Aware Computing volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Context Aware Computing market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Amazon.Com, Inc.

Appear Networks

Apple Inc

Autodesk

Baidu

Crowdoptic

Facebook, Inc.

Flytxt

Google Inc

Intel Corporation

Loopt

Microsoft

Mxit

Nokia

Openstream

Pontis

Proxomo

Samsung

Securonix

Telefonica, S.A.

Teliasonera

Telnic

Threatmetrix

Verizon Communications Inc.

Vodafone

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Computing Context

User Context

Physical Context

Time Context

Segment by Application

Academia And Education

Banking, Financial Services And Insurance (Bfsi)

Consumer Goods And Retail

Energy And Power

Gaming

Healthcare

Logistics And Transportation

Manufacturing

Office And Commercial Environments

Other

