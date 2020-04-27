Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Geotextiles market.

Geotextiles are fiber-based textiles, which are manufactured with polymers such as polyamide, polyesters, polyethylene, polypropylene, polyvinyl chloride, ethylene copolymer bitumen, and chlorinated polyethylene. The predominantly used polymer is polypropylene, occupying approximately 55.5% of the total geotextiles manufactured globally. This is attributed to its multiple advantages like cost-effectiveness, flexural strength, and low coefficient and chemical reactions.

The rising concern towards soil erosion will be one of the major factors that will have a positive impact on the growth of the market. There is a rising concern of countries across the globe towards the loss of agricultural land due to soil erosion. This induces the regional governments to take initiatives to stop soil erosion. The European government has already adopted Good Agriculture and Environmental Condition (GAEC 6) requirements under European Commission to minimize soil erosion. Such increasing initiatives by governments towards the prevention of soil erosion will increase the demand for geotextiles as an erosion control aid.

Fibertex Nonwovens

GSE Environmental

Koninklijke Ten Cate

Low & Bonar

L & M Supply

Novintiss

Mattex Geosynthetics

Carthage Mills

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Non-Woven

Woven

Knitted

Segment by Application

Road Construction and Pavement Repair

Erosion Control

Drainage

Agriculture

