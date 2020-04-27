Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Sugar-free Confectionery market.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Sugar-free Confectionery market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Sugar-free Confectionery market.”

Sugar-free confectionery consists of a range of products that are totally devoid of sugar and contain artificial sweeteners, which impart taste to them. Sugar-free confectionery products form only a small part of the global confectionery market. They are generally consumed as healthy alternatives to sugar-based confectionery products.

The shifting in consumer preferences toward premium products is one of the primary growth factors for the sugar-free confectionery market. To increase their revenue shares, several food and beverage manufacturers are increasingly focusing on niche products such as sugar-free food and confectionery. With the rise in health and wellness awareness consumers are also willing to pay more for low-calorie and low-fat food products. For instance, more than 90% consumers in the US are ready to pay more for healthier foods. Similarly, more than 80% of the Australian consumers are ready to pay more for healthier snacks and confectionery. This will induce vendors to launch premium products in the sugar-free segment.

The global Sugar-free Confectionery market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Sugar-free Confectionery volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Sugar-free Confectionery market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Mars

Nestle

Mondelez International

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprungli

Ferrero

HARIBO

Sula

Meiji Holdings

The Sugarless

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Chewing Gums

Chocolates

Toffees and Hard-Boiled Candies

Others

Segment by Application

Convenience Store

Online Stores

Others

