Surgical/Operating microscope is an instinctively or electrically operated optical tool specially designed for usage in surgical settings to carry out micro-surgeries. It has a mixture of lenses, which offers stereoscopic vision, magnification, and illuminated picture of the surgical place. Surgical microscopes are ergonomically planned to offer damage free operation to the customers.

The increasing use of fluorescence image-guided surgery (FIGS), increase in the number of surgeries and growing demand for MIS, advancements in healthcare facilities, technological advancements, and customized microscopy solutions are the key factors driving the growth of the global surgical/operating microscopes market. However, factors such as high cost of advanced surgical/operating microscopes, implementation of excise tax by the US government, and high custom duties on medical devices are restraining the growth of this market to a certain extent.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Novartis

Danaher

Topcon

Carl Zeiss

Haag-Streit Surgical

ACCU-SCOPE

Alltion

Alcon Laboratories

Olympus

Leica Microsystem

ARRI

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Neuro and Spine Surgery

Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery

Ophthalmology

Gynecology and Urology

Oncology

Others

Segment by Application

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

