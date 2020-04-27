Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the OLED TV market.

OLED TVs work on the OLED display technology. They are thinner, lighter, and brighter, and provide better refresh rates and consume less energy compared with its counterparts LCD, plasma, or LED. OLED TVs do not require backlight unlike LED TVs, because each pixel itself emits light, thus making OLED TV contrast electroluminescent. The self-emitting diodes differentiates OLED TV display from others by creating real colors, perfect contrast, and blur-free picture.

OLED TVs are growing importance on the back of inherent properties such as OLED televisions are brighter, lighter and slimmer than LCD or LED televisions. Enhanced contrast ratio and feature of wide angle display up to 1800 is likely to gain traction of consumers in near future in order to adopt enhanced display technology.

Moreover, importance of OLED televisions are growing in industries and government organizations owing to rising need of advanced, durable and energy efficient electronics. Growing trend of advanced visual technology among the population in urban regions and increasing demand for high-end technology display in various sectors such as healthcare, automotive, etc. are some of the key elements driving the growth of OLED televisions market.

The global OLED TV market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on OLED TV volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall OLED TV market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Pansonic

LG Electronics

Haier Group

Sichuan Changhong

Konka Group

Sony

TCL

Sharp

Hisense

Philips

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

1080P

4K

Other

Segment by Application

Home

Commercial

