The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior.

Adhesives and sealants are used during surgical procedures to reinforce surgical wounds, repair injured tissues, or even replace common suturing techniques. These products can be used as adjuncts to sutures to prevent air and liquid leakages. They can be developed naturally or synthetically, and are used generate three-dimensional networks, which bind to the target tissues and act as sealants, hemostats, or adhesives.

Factors contributing to the growth of this market are the rising demand for surgical services and increasing concerns to reduce surgical wounds. Globally, the number of surgeries being undertaken has increased significantly. According to WHO estimations, approximately 235 million major surgical procedures are undertaken worldwide every year. Surgical procedures are normally accompanied by risk of wound infection, excessive bleeding, or tissue damage. In addition, patients suffering from diabetes need to be extra cautious as chances of complications during and post-surgery are significantly higher in their case.

The global Surgical Sealants and Adhesives market is valued at 1940 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 4010 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 9.5% during 2019-2025.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Synthetic Surgical Sealants and Adhesives

Semisynthetic Surgical Sealants and Adhesives

Natural/Biological Surgical Sealants and Adhesives

Segment by Application

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

