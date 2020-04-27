Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Light Bulb market.

Over the five years to 2018, the industry has struggled with import penetration and increasing input costs, which has constrained growth. Additionally, the increasing substitution of LEDs for traditional lighting systems has dramatically reduced demand for industry products.

The Lighting and Bulb Manufacturing industry has a low level of capital intensity due to the combined need for automated machinery and human labor. For every dollar spent on wages, $0.06 is spent on capital assets. Capital investment is largely in manufacturing machinery, which most large operators use to streamline the production process. New manufacturing machinery, equipment and facilities improve the quality of final products while increasing manufacturing efficiency and lowering production costs.Despite being highly automated, the industry still requires a significant amount of labor for the operation of industry machinery. The necessity for human labor drives up wage costs in the industry, lowering the industrys level of capital intensity.

This report focuses on Light Bulb volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Light Bulb market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Osram

Philips

GE Lighting

Acuity Brands

Eaton

Cree

Panasonic

Toshiba

Sharp

Yankon Lighting

Opple

Hubbell

Zumtobel Group

NVC (ETI)

Nichia

FSL

TCP

Havells

Mitsubishi

MLS

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

LED Light Bulbs

Incandescent Bulbs

Other

Segment by Application

Residential

Office

Shop

Hospitality

Others

