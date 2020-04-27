Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Pressure Sensitive Adhesives market.

Pressure Sensitive Adhesives is adhesive which forms a bond when pressure is applied to marry the adhesive with the adherend. No solvent, water, or heat is needed to activate the adhesive. It is used in pressure-sensitive tapes, labels, glue dots, note pads, automobile trim, and a wide variety of other products.

Based on region, the Asia-Pacific region is leading the pressure sensitive adhesives market, followed by North America and Europe. Rapid industrialization and rise in infrastructural developments are factors contributing to the growth of the pressure sensitive adhesives market in the Asia-Pacific region.

The global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Pressure Sensitive Adhesives volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Pressure Sensitive Adhesives market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Henkel

Dow Chemical

Ashland

Avery Dennison

H.B. Fuller

3M

DOW Corning

Arkema Group

Sika AG

Scapa Group

Additional Companies

tesa SE

Nitto Denko

Berry Plastics

Intertape Polymer

LINTEC Corporation

Scapa

Shurtape Technologies

Lohmann

ORAFOL Europe

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

By Chemistry

Acrylic

Rubber

Silicone

EVA

Others

By Technology

Water-based

Solvent-based

Hot Melt

Radiation

Segment by Application

Packaging

Electronics, Electrical & Telecommunication

Automotive & Transportation

Medical & Healthcare

Building & Construction

Others

