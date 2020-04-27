Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Interleukin Inhibitors market.

Interleukin (IL) are group of cytokines that are synthesized by lymphocytes, monocytes, macrophages, and other cells. They regulate cell growth, cell differentiation, and cell motility. Fifteen different types of interleukin are present in body. Interleukin inhibitors are immunosuppressive agents that inhibit the action of interleukins. Interleukin inhibitors are used in various conditions including asthma, ankylosing spondylitis, eczema, gout, arthritis (psoriatic and rheumatoid), psoriasis, and systematic sclerosis.

North America is expected to hold a prominent share of the global market, due to rise in the patient pool suffering from psoriasis, arthritis, asthma, and other chronic inflammatory diseases. The presence of well-established drugs makers in North America is further expected to boost the market in the region.

Increase in the prevalence of chronic inflammatory diseases such as arthritis, psoriasis, and asthma is a major factor fueling the global interleukin inhibitors market.

The global Interleukin Inhibitors market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Interleukin Inhibitors volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Interleukin Inhibitors market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Sanofi

GlaxoSmithKline

Novartis

Johnson & Johnson

Roche

Eli Lilly

AstraZeneca

Teva Pharmaceutical

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Valeant Pharmaceuticals

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Interleukin 1

Interleukin 2

Interleukin 3

Interleukin 4

Others

Segment by Application

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

