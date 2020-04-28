Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Offshore Mooring market.

A mooring system comprise mooring lines, mooring anchor, and connectors, which are installed on the vessels to facilitate the station keeping away from the floatation platforms.

Increasing applications of offshore mooring in floating production storage and offloading (FPSOs) and semi submersibles is expected to fuel the mooring market growth.

The Asia-Pacific region accounted for the largest share in the global market, while the European region is expected to account for the second largest share due to increasing investments in ports as well as increasing innovations in offshore mooring technologies.

The global Offshore Mooring market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Offshore Mooring volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Offshore Mooring market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Viking Sea Tech

Intermoor

Baltec Systems

Delmar Systems

KTL Offshore

MODEC

Mampaey Offshore Industries

Mooring Systems

SBM Offshore

BW Offshore

Single Point Mooring Systems

Balmoral

Blue Water Energy Services

LHR Services & Equipment

Rigzone Mooring Systems

Lamprell Energy

Advanced Production and Loading

Scanalndustrier

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

By Anchor

Drag Embedment Anchors (DEA)

Vertical Load Anchors (VLA)

Suction Anchors

By Mooring Type

Catenary Mooring

Taut Leg Mooring

Single Point Mooring

Spread Mooring

Dynamic Positioning

Semi Taut Mooring

Segment by Application

FPSO

LP

TLP

SPAR

Semi-submersible

FLNG

