Electronic lab notebooks (ELN) is a computer programmed electronic device, which is capable of storing the data related to the lab experiments or researches.

Growing need for efficient data management in various application industries and the growing awareness of technological advancements are major factors driving the growth of global electronic lab notebook (ELN) market.

The United States market for electronic lab notebook dominates the global market with largest market share among the aforementioned regions. The adoption of new technologies in the region along with the acts for patient safety and efficient data management in the healthcare laboratories in the region attributes to the growth of the market in the region.

With increasing healthcare infrastructure and IT developments in the regions like Latin America, Asia-Pacific and Eastern Europe provides lucrative opportunities for the electronic lab notebook market in the region.

This report focuses on Electronic Lab Notebook volume and value at global level, regional level and company level.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Arxspan

Dassault Systemes

LabArchives

LabWare

Abbott Informatics

PerkinElmer

ID Business Solutions

Kinematik

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

By Type

Specific ELN

Non-Specific ELN

By Data Storage

Cloud storage

Local server

Cloud or Local Server

Segment by Application

Pharmaceuticals

Chemicals

Life Sciences

Institutional Research Laboratories

