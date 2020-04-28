Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Influenza Diagnostic Equipment market.

Global Influenza Diagnostic Equipment Market Research Report 2019

Influenza, which is commonly called the flu is an infectious disease of the upper respiratory system caused by the influenza virus. The seasonal influenza virus has three types, namely influenza B, influenza A, and influenza C that are differentiated on the basis of two major surface proteins namely, hemagglutinin (HA) and neuraminidase (NA). Various serotypes are seen based on differences in these surface proteins that determine the antibody response to the viruses.

Since influenza is highly a contagious and communicable disease, transmission of the disease can easily occur at public places by infected patients who serve as carriers of the disease. The disease burden varies from region to region with temperate climate regions facing season influenza breakouts. The management and treatment of the disease is challenging in tropical regions where influenza occurs throughout the year thus causing constant breakouts.

The following manufacturers are covered:

BD Medical

Abbott laboratories

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Roche Diagnostics

Alere Inc.

Quidel Corporation

Sekisui Diagnostics

DiaSorin

SA Scientific

Luminex Corporation

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Influenza diagnostic tests (RIDT)

Reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR)

Cell culture

Others

Segment by Application

Hospital

POTC

Laboratories

