Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Gum market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Gum Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Gum market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Global Gum, Mint and Breath Fresheners Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Gum market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Gum market.”

Gum bases (natural or artificial) mixed with sugar, food ingredients and other flavoring which can be consumed are calls chewing gums, bubble gum or simply gums.

Gum, mint, and breath freshener which comes with functional ingredients such as caffeine, ginseng and guarana are driving the global mint, gum, and breathe fresheners market.

United States is the largest market for gum, mint and breathes fresheners followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. The market in United States is mainly driven by increase consumption of breath fresheners by smokers and alcohol consumers who often uses breath fresheners post smoking or drinking.

The market is witnessing highest growth in Asia Pacific the changing eating habits and westernisation in this region has led to increase demand of functional gum, mint and breathe fresheners.

The global Gum, Mint and Breath Fresheners market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Gum, Mint and Breath Fresheners volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Gum, Mint and Breath Fresheners market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Wrigley Company

Cadbury Trebor Basset

Lotte

Ferndale Confectionery

Kraft Foods

Haribo

Leaf Holland

Perfetti Van Melle

Mars

Hershey

ZED GUM

Wrigley

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

By Type

Sugarless Gum

Regular Gum (Non-Sugarless)

Breath Fresheners

Candy Mints

Dental & Anti-Smoking Gums

By Flavor

Fruits

Mint

Sour

Others (Bubblegum, Cinnamon, Etc.)

Segment by Application

Hypermarkets/ Supermarkets

Online Retail

Other Retail Formats

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Global Gum, Mint and Breath Fresheners Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580