Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Automotive Test Equipment Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Automotive Test Equipment market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

"The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Automotive Test Equipment market.

Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Automotive Test Equipment market."

Automotive Testing Equipment is very important in the development and production of vehicles. To make sure cars live up to the consumers standards, automotive manufacturers test their cars in certain environment. The idea behind car testing is that it allows manufacturers to work out all the kinks and potential problems of a model before it goes into full production.

In the consumption market, Europe and North America are also the largest markets, due to developed automotive industries and mature automotive market. With fast growing of automotive production and more and more manufacturers building plants in China, China is becoming a more and more important market.

Segmented by the product type, Chassis Dynamometer represent more than half market in 2017. followed Chassis Dynamometer, Engine Dynamometer market account for nearly 25% in 2017.

The global Automotive Test Equipment market is valued at 790 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 1290 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Automotive Test Equipment volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Automotive Test Equipment market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

ABB

Delphi Automotive

HORIBA

Robert Bosch

ACTIA Group

ADVANTEST

EM TEST

Freese Enterprises

Honeywell International

Moog

Presto Testing Instruments

Sierra Instruments

SPACE S.R.L

Tecnicas Reunidas de Automocion

Tesscorn

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Chassis Dynamometer

Engine Dynamometer

Vehicle Emission Test System

Wheel Alignment Tester

Segment by Application

Passenger Car

Light Commercial Vehicle

Heavy Commercial Vehicle

