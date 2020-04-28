Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Thermal Insulation Coating market.

Thermal insulation is a process to prevent the heat flow between objects. The thermal insulation coating is commonly available in solid, liquid, or semi-liquid forms, which helps prevent the heat flow between different objects. The coating significantly helps reduce the heat loss. Thermal insulation coating has high thermal co-efficiency and low conductivity, which help prevent the objects from ultraviolet (UV) and infrared lights. These coatings also provide personnel protection.

Thermal insulation coatings are available in various types such as, acrylics, epoxy, polyurethane, yttria-stabilized zirconia (YSZ), mullite, and others. In 2015, the acrylics type segment accounted for the largest market share, in terms of volume and YSZ accounted for the largest market share in terms of as value.

The global Thermal Insulation Coating market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Thermal Insulation Coating volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Akzo Nobel

PPG

Dow Chemical

The Sherwin-Williams Company

Cabot

Carboline

Grand Polycoats

KANSAI PAINT

The Bayou Companies

Mascoat

Nippon Paint

Sharpshell Industrial Solutions

Superior Products International

Synavax

Tenaris

Jotun

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Acrylic

Epoxy

Polyurethane

Yttria-stabilized Zirconia (YSZ)

Mullite

Others

Segment by Application

Building & Construction

Automotive & Transportation

Aerospace

Manufacturing

Marine

Others

