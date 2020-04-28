Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Distribution Management System market.

The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Distribution Management System market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

"The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior.

Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Distribution Management System market."

An advanced distribution management system is a combination of DMS, SCADA, and OMS along with the control room applications on a single, secure platform having a single user interface.

This system basically works in combination with the GIS, the utilitys CIS, and IVR system. The system is specifically designed to reduce the financial impact of a power blackout. With the help of this system, power utilities are able to monitor and control the distribution network, thereby enhancing the quality of their services. It also helps in providing a real-time analysis of the operational condition of a power network and provides self-healing capabilities. Ultimately, the advanced distribution management system helps in the proper management of increasing energy consumption, surging energy cost, and power system network instability due to aging.

The global Distribution Management System market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Distribution Management System volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Distribution Management System market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

ABB

Alstom

GE Digital Energy

Schneider

Siemens

Advanced Control Systems

Capgemini

S&C Electric

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

SCADA system

The Information Storage & Retrieval (ISR) system

Communication (COM) Servers

Front-End Processors (FEPs)

Field Remote Terminal Units (FRTUs)

Segment by Application

Network visualization & support tools

Applications for Analytical & Remedial Action

Utility Planning Tools

System Protection Schemes

