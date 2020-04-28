Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Self-balancing Motorcycles market.

A self-balancing motorcycle is one which has the capability to come to a complete stop and stand upright without falling either side. Such self-balancing motorcycle comes with self-balancing wheels which imbibes stability into the motorcycle to stand upright even if the motorcycle is not moving.

According to automotive experts, such self-balancing motorcycles are expected to lower the fatalities of the riders involved in on-road accidents and collisions. The self-balancing motorcycle is one such promising development which is expected to take the safety of riders to one level above with its unique standing upright characteristic when not in motion.

The automotive industry currently uses gyroscopes that employ micro-machined silicon-based mass-spring structures that are subject to flex loading according to the motion of the vehicle. The development of self-balancing motorcycle prototypes from players, such as Gyroscale by Thrustcyle and BMW Motorrads Vision NEXT 100, will drive the growth of the gyroscope equipped self-balancing motorcycle market segment during the forecast period.

The following manufacturers are covered:

BMW Motorrad

Honda Motor Company

Thrustcycle

Ducati

Kawasaki Motor

Bimota

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

With Gyroscope

Without Gyroscope

Segment by Application

Personal Recreation Vehicle

Business Application

Patrol

Other

