The major factors driving the growth of the digital textile printing market include the growing demand for sustainable printing; increasing demand for digital textile printing in the garment and advertising industries; shortening lifespan and faster adaptability of fashion designs; development of new technologies in the textile industry; and reduced per unit cost of printing with digital printers.

The market for roll to roll printing process held the largest market share in 2017. In 2017, the roll to roll printing process accounted for more than two-third of the digital textile printing market. This process is majorly used in textile and decor, soft signage, and industrial applications. The major uses in textile and decor are home textile, upholstery, linens, drapery, scarves, ties, bags, sportswear, footwear, clothes, interior decor, etc. Uses in the soft signage and industrial segments include carpets, posters, banners, flags, vehicle wrapping, wallpaper, building material, POS display, etc.

The global Digital Textile Printing market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Digital Textile Printing volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Digital Textile Printing market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Seiko Epson

Mimaki Engineering

Kornit Digital

Electronics for Imaging

D.Gen

Roland

Durst Phototechnik

Dover Corporation

Konica Minolta

Ricoh

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Sublimation

Pigment

Reactive

Acid

Others

Segment by Application

Textile and Decor

Industrial

Soft Signage

Direct to Garment

