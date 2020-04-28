Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Industrial Gensets market.

Genset may refer to diesel generator, a combination of diesel engine and electric generator. Engine-generator, a machine used to generate electricity. Genset locomotive, a railway locomotive using multiple engine-generators per vehicle for traction power. A genset (generator set) is used to power the reefer container when normal shore power is not available. E.g. when trucking over long distances or when chilled or sensitive cargo is being moved. The majority of the gensets are clipped on to the upper front of the reefer container (clip-on genset). Another type of genset can be attached to the standard chassis frame (underslung genset).

Inadequate power supply along with accelerated demand for reliable and continuous power will stimulate the global generator sets market size. The industry is extensively driven on account of expanding population and urbanization on a global scale. Increasing intensity and frequency of weather-related disasters resulting in prolonged outages will further boost the product adoption.

The global Industrial Gensets market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Industrial Gensets volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Industrial Gensets market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Cummins

Caterpillar

Man Diesel & Turbo

Valley Power Systems

Volvo

Kohler

Deutz

ABB

Wartsila

Dresser Rand

Daihatsudiesel

Rolls-Royce Power System

Sole Diesel

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Gasoline

Diesel

Natural Gas

LPG

Others

Segment by Application

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Telecom

