A silicone oil is any liquid polymerized siloxane with organic side chains. The most important member is polydimethylsiloxane. These polymers are of commercial interest because of their relatively high thermal stability and their lubricating properties.

Asia-Pacific held the largest share of the global silicone oil market in 2017 and is expected to continue doing so during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is also the fastest-growing market during the forecast period. Wide-scale industrialization, growing economy, and growing population are the main reasons for this high growth rate. Many global players are entering into the region due to cheap labor, easily availability of raw material, and favorable governmental rules and regulations. Among the various countries in this region, China is expected to lead the market of silicone oil, growing at the highest CAGR. The high demand for silicone oil in the country is attributed to rapid industrialization witnessed over the past few decades.

The global Silicone Oil market is valued at 1670 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 2470 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.0% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Silicone Oil volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Silicone Oil market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Dow Corning

Wacker Chemie

Shin-Etsu Chemical

Momentive Performance Materials

Bluestar Silicones

ACC Silicones

M.R. Silicone

Iota Silicone Oil

KCC Basildon Chemical

Clearco Products

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Straight silicon oil

Modified silicon oil

Segment by Application

Personal Care & Home Care

Textile

Energy

Automotive & Transportation

Agriculture

Others

