Obesity is a medical condition wherein there is an excess accumulation of body fat. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), person having body mass index (BMI) of 30 or more is generally considered as obese. It has been characterized as an epidemic. Obesity in children and adults is associated with serious health risks that include hypertension, dyslipidemia, diabetes, fatty liver disease, obstructive sleep apnea, and psychosocial complications. Bariatric surgery is the treatment procedure used to treat obesity. Bariatric surgery devices used are different depending on the type of bariatric procedure being performed.

The global Bariatric (Obesity) Surgical Devices market is valued at 1510 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 2340 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% during 2019-2025.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Ethicon

Medtronic

Intuitive Surgical

Apollo Endosurgery

ReShape Lifesciences

Allergan

Covidien

Olympus

Johnson&Johnson

USGI Medical

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

By surgery type

Sleeve Gastrectomy

Gastric Bypass

Gastric Banding

Other Surgeries

By device type

Assisting

Stapling devices

Closure devices

Suturing devices

Other Devices

Implantable

Electrical Simulation devices

Gastric Bands

Gastric Emptying Devices

Segment by Application

Hospitals/Bariatric Surgery Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

