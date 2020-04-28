Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Battery Material market.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Battery Material market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Battery Material market.”

Battery is an electric cell that generates electricity from chemical reaction. Battery materials provide characteristic according to its application and manufacturing requirements in end products. The demand for battery materials are high owning to its increasing industrial application and expected to grow at a considerable rate in near future.

Government efforts to decrease the fuel consumption without any change in driving habits have resulted the demand of electric hybrid vehicles. In developing countries, increasing industrialization, growing demand of laptops and mobile phones and automotive industry would act as a driver for this market. However, increasing raw material prices such as cobalt, magnesium lead and lithium are the challenges for this market. The manufacturer can offer good opportunity in global market by improving efficiency and quality in terms of storage and energy.

The growing demand in industries such as consumer electronics and automotive would increase overall battery material consumption. The electric vehicle are expected to act as a revenue generator for this market globally.

The global Battery Material market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Battery Material volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Battery Material market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Celgard

Umicore

GS Yuasa Corp

Panasonic Corporation

Envia System

Duracell International

GP Batteries international

Toda Kogyo

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Lead-Acid

Lithium-Ion

Segment by Application

Automotive

EVs

Portable Devices

Industrial

