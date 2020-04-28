Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Liquid Butter Alternatives market.

The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Liquid Butter Alternatives market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Liquid butter alternatives are used in many instances where the butter or margarine is substituted at a cost significantly lower than the butter and zero grams of trans-fat per servings. These products are extremely versatile as these will not burn, spatter, or scorch. The liquid butter alternatives are used as a butter alternative in the restaurant industry. Liquid butter alternatives are also known as phase oil. It is one of the common butter substitutes majorly used in restaurants and hotels. The primary use of the phase oil is frying, but these can be further used for baking and other recipes. Few of the benefits of the butter alternative driving the sales is the authentic buttery taste, the lightly salted formula, the high heat tolerance, convenience and the cost effectiveness.

Direct sales include HORECA and accounts for the largest share in the food industry. Hotels and restaurants are the major consumers for the liquid butter alternative. These are available through various raw materials such as canola, soybean, and others.

North America accounted for the largest owing to the eating habits of the consumers in the region.

The global Liquid Butter Alternatives market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Liquid Butter Alternatives volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Liquid Butter Alternatives market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Palm Oil Type

Lauric Oil Type

Segment by Application

Household

Commercial

