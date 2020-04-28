Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the E-Compass market.

The e-compass has applications across a number of verticals. The portable electronic devices deploy e-compass sensors, primarily as a navigational tool. The huge volume of sales of these devices such as smartphones, tablets, and wearables has driven the market. The development of newer compact and low-power e-compass sensors have more degree of freedom have also incentivized the adoption of these sensors. Some applications such as surveying and aerospace have relied on higher grade e-compass sensors for more reliability.

The scope of this report covers the on the basis of technology, application, sensor type, and geography. The consumer electronics application is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period, whereas the automotive application application is likely grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.

The global E-Compass market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 14.7% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on E-Compass volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall E-Compass market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Aichi Steel Corporation

Honeywell International Inc.

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Asahi Kasei Microdevices Corporation

Bosch Sensortec GmbH

ST Microelectronics N.V.

Magnachip Semiconductor

Invensense Inc.

Memsic Inc.

Oceanserver Technologies Inc.

PNI Sensors Corporation

Truenorth Technologies Ltd.

Mcube Inc.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Fluxgate

Hall-Effect

Magneto resistive

Others

Segment by Application

Consumer Electronics

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive

Marine

Surveying

Others

