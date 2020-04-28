Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the High Voltage Equipment market.

High voltage equipment becomes the integral part of the transmission and distribution network. Power transmission includes equipment such as transformers and reactive compensation, breaker, protection and control and communication equipment and others. Continuously growing energy demand will continue to be the central market driver for transmission equipment.

Continuous demand for electricity in highly populated countries such as India and China has improved the development of power T&D equipment. The length of the installed T&D lines over the next five years is likely to be the highest in Asia-Pacific among all regions. Moreover, the T&D expenditure in Asia-Pacific is also the highest. High voltage equipment is extensively used by utilities companies. North America and Europe currently have market for grid modernization and replacement of old installations. Along with the capacity enhancement trending world-wide, the investments in the offshore wind farms are expected to drive the market

The global High Voltage Equipment market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on High Voltage Equipment volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall High Voltage Equipment market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

General Electric

Siemens

ABB

Larsen & Toubro

Mitsubishi Electric

Hitachi

Fuji Electric

Crompton Greaves

Toshiba

Tebian Electric Apparatus

Bharat

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Switchgear

Transformer

Reactive Power Equipment

Relay Panel

SCADA

Others

Segment by Application

Power Transmission

Power Distribution

