Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Potash Fertilizers market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Potash Fertilizers Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Potash Fertilizers market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Global Potash Fertilizers Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Potash Fertilizers market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Potash Fertilizers market.”

Potassium is the third major plant and crop nutrient after nitrogen and phosphorus. Potash is important for agriculture because it improves water retention, yield, nutrient value, taste, color, texture and disease resistance of food crops. It has wide application to fruit and vegetables, rice, wheat and other grains, sugar, corn, soybeans, palm oil and cotton, all of which benefit from the nutrients quality-enhancing properties.

Asia Pacific accounted for the largest market share in 2017; this can be attributed to the high population in the region leading to an increased demand for food grains and growth in awareness among farmers about the efficient use of land through fertilizers. Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region from 2018 to 2023 due to increase in consumption of vegetable crops that require potash fertilizers for maintaining their potassium content, which also fuels the growth of the potassium fertilizers market in the region.

The global Potash Fertilizers market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Potash Fertilizers volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Potash Fertilizers market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Yara International

Agrium

Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan

Eurochem Group

Mosaic Company

JSC Belaruskali

Helm

Israel Chemicals

SQM

Borealis

Sinofert

K+S Aktiengesellschaft

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Potassium chloride

Sulfate of Potash (SOP)

Potassium nitrate

Others

Segment by Application

Cereals & grains

Oilseeds & pulses

Fruits & vegetables

Others

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Global Potash Fertilizers Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580